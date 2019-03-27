A man who set up a Facebook profile posing as a 14-year-old girl to get teenage boys to send him naked photos and videos has been sentenced.

Robert Vasquez, 24, received 12 months' home detention after pleading guilty to 13 charges involving five victims from 12 to 16 years old in 2017.

He appeared in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

Judge Raoul Neave said Vasquez set up the false account specifically to elicit inappropriate material from young boys - namely nude images and videos of masturbation.

He said it was premeditated and sustained, causing potentially devastating psychological harm to victims.

Judge Neave said people trafficking in the vile trade of child pornography could expect little sympathy.