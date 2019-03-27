

A dedicated team of Northland police officers will visit schools, large businesses and public offices to ensure security plans are in place following the Christchurch terror attacks.

Operation Whakahaumanu, which means to restore to health and to revitalise, is being rolled out across the country and police in Northland want to ensure people feel safe in their communities.

Head of the operation Inspector Al Symonds said officers would give advice on security and check over lockdown procedures at businesses and would be present at public events while the national threat remained high.

"The national threat level is high but there is no specific intelligence to suggest that there is a particular threat in Northland. However, we are not going to take that chance," Symonds said.

"The main aim is to make people feel safe and yes there will be armed cops out there. Any concerns and people should contact us and we are happy to give advice. We just want people to carry on with their lives without any worries.

"Police want to make sure people know what to do should an incident happen and make sure they are prepared. People remain a bit nervous after Christchurch and worried about extremism and people who will use violence to further their means."

He urged members of the public to report anyone they considered suspicious.

"One of the things we want to tell the public, and we are also telling our police officers, is those people who make you think twice or concerns about particular people let us know."

Symonds would not reveal how many Northland police staff were part of the operation.



The Whangārei police station front counter was closing to the public between 10pm and 7am to free up staff. He said the operation would not affect day to day police business and anyone wanting police should contact their local station or 111 in an emergency.

Police will also be visible at public events across the region.

"With the national threat level at high, it's a standard process to arm officers, it's an international standard. The public shouldn't be concerned that they will see armed officers at public events.

"I know firearms can be confronting, but don't be scared to talk to the cops. Feel free to talk to them."

Northland staff were also helping the investigation team in Christchurch. Some staff had been involved in the victim identification stage and other had been interviewing witnesses.