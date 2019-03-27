She has recently been the international face of New Zealand's grief, but this morning Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took time to read stories to Dunedin children at an Islamic kindergarten.

The Prime Minister, wearing a hijab, was welcomed by the children at Au-Nur Child Education and Care Centre in South Dunedin with a song.

Young girls and boys proudly sang "I Am Muslim" to the tune of Frere Jacques to welcome her in.

Parents stood around and children sat and listened while Ardern read an old classic.

She asked them who had read the Very Hungry Caterpillar?"

"You have? Don't tell them what happens."

Ardern is in the city to meet with leaders in the city's Muslim community after the Christchurch mosque attacks.