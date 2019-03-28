

Hastings Golf Club in Bridge Pa is going "predator free", with the hope it will bring birdlife back to the green space.

The idea was formed after head green keeper Gordon Trenbath noticed a stoat at the club late in 2018, project co-ordinator Murray McNae said.

"We just sort of discussed how we might get rid of it, so I said I would own the issue of investigating it."

The idea to run a member buy-in predator-free movement at the golf course was born.

Members were able to buy a DOC200 trap costing $100 each, and several members brought in spare traps from home.

The result was 56 traps laid around the course, mostly on the perimeter. Members were then assigned a trap at random, and a score will be kept of which trap catches the most predators.

"As members wander around they can go and check the trap if they want to, so it has a sense of involvement and ownership of the programme by our members."

McNae said in the first week of all the traps being laid they caught seven rats.

He said he had worked with Department of Conservation's Hawke's Bay based biodiversity ranger, Kellie Mayo, on the best place to lay the traps.

He said they were hoping to see an increase in birdlife within a few months.

"We might try to get some assistance from the local ornithological society to help, perhaps, how we go about measuring the birdlife."

He said other organisations with large green spaces should also go predator free.

He said an organisation with members, like a golf course, was well placed to do a member buy-in, but he was aware there were also grants available.

The programme has been supported by Predator Free New Zealand, DoC and Hawke's Bay Regional Council, the latter helping set 15 bait stations around the course to target possums and rats.

Predator Free NZ's Jessie Morgan said it was exciting to see the golf course doing its bit to help New Zealand become predator free.

"We're impressed at their vision and how they've encouraged members to get involved by sponsoring a trap.

"Golf courses are a great place for our native species to thrive so removing predators and providing safe habitat is a good place to start."