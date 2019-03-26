The tour operator whose group was allegedly on a remote Otago station without permission when a crash killed two people is a high-end Queenstown adventure company.

Prestige Adventure directors John Thomssen and John Kluts said in an emailed statement through a public relations firm the incident happened during ''a private, multi-day adventure expedition during a 4WD buggy stage.''

Police said the crash on Saturday afternoon involved a quad bike, but the vehicle involved was a 4WD buggy or side-by-side, the firm said.

''We are extremely saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies are with the families and friends of the people involved,'' the statement said.

It did not address a claim by Dome Hills station owner David Douglas the group did not have permission to be on his high country station in the Kakanui Mountains.

The company was ''doing what it can'' to support those involved and was co-operating fully with authorities, the statement said.

Police have not yet named the victims. An investigation is under way and WorkSafe has been notified.

Douglas said earlier the crash happened on a remote part of his 7500ha station, east of Ranfurly.

He was unaware the group was operating on his land and it had not sought permission.

The crash happened in rugged country near Crumb Hut, one of two huts on a remote part of the large station on the northern side of the Kakanui Mountains, he said.

Prestige Adventure was incorporated in 2008 and is registered to a Lake Hayes address, according to the Companies Register.

Its website says it specialises in ''bespoke tours designed to show off the amazing landscape of the Southern Lakes region.''