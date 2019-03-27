Omar Abdel-Ghany was running late the day a terrorist killed his father and at least a dozen of their good family friends.

"I was about 10 minutes late. As I was walking into the mosque I saw people running out and I heard gunshots.

"I was lucky in that sense."

As people streamed out of the mosque they cried out to him.

Advertisement

"He's coming outside, he's coming outside, he's still shooting. Run."

Omar Abdel-Ghany and a friend bolted down the street, taking shelter in a nearby home.

As news broke of the worst terrorist attack in the country's history Omar Abdel-Ghany "forced" himself to watch the video of how it was carried out.

He thought he had seen a glimpse of his 68-year-old dad in his regular spot.

"I kept it to myself because I didn't want to worry anyone, and I was hopeful that maybe he was in the hospital."

But his father Ahmed Abdel-Ghany was one of 50 people killed in the massacre.

It did not "sink in" until he finally saw his father's body on the Thursday after the attack.

That was when his family's tremendous loss "really hit home".

The 68-year-old was "well-loved" in his community and even more so by his tight-knit family, with nieces who treated him like a dad.

Gentle, kind, compassionate - a man who never raise his voice.

Never argued.

"He was a very calm person," Omar Abdel-Ghany said.

"He was always a very supportive husband and father."

Omar and Ahmed Abdel-Ghany. Photo / Supplied

The 68-year-old generously gave people the benefit of the doubt and choose to see the best in people, he said.

His "beautiful soul" would be "sorely missed by so many people".

A lifetime of memories had include a great sense of wanderlust as he "loved travelling the world" in the navy and a stint in the hotel business in a management role in at a five-star hotel.

At one point in his life he could speak seven languages fluently.

When his family immigrated to New Zealand in 1996 work was harder to come by and Ahmed Abdel-Ghany picked up a job in at a steel company.

After his retirement he started selling Egyptian puff doughnuts in a food truck with his wife in Cathedral Square.

"My dad has never been the type to sit at home."

Omar Abdel-Ghany attended one of the largest gatherings for Friday prayers he had ever been a part of before he farewelled his father for the last time.

He was taken aback by the sea of people, and the incredible show of solidarity as women across the country donned hijabs.

"It really was quite humbling," he said.

Omar Abdel-Ghany credited Al Noor Mosque imam Gamal Fouda with finding the right words to share how deeply the Muslim community wanted to express their thanks for that.

Heartbroken but not broken, he had told the crowd.

That afternoon emotions ran higher as his father was buried during a mass funeral.

"To carry my father to his grave, to put him in it, and to bury him with my own hands - it was a difficult moment but at the same time it brought so much closure.

"Up until that moment I felt lost.

"Somehow after burying him I felt at peace.

"I felt this weird sort of calmness, peacefulness, and I guess that's closure."

His family are still grieving but coping, he said.

"It is literally day-by-day.

"Nothing will ever be the same."

He knew so many other people who were so deeply traumatised by what happened, they might not ever be able to walk back into those mosques again, he said.

"We are just so thankful that we have so much support from friends and family, the greater Christchurch and New Zealand community. That has really, really helped us.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you."