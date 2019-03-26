Westland has declared a state of emergency following severe flooding throughout the past few days.

Westland Mayor Bruce Smith told Newstalk ZB torrential rain has forced the council to call on a state of emergency.

LIFELINE UPDATE - NZTA: Waiho Bridge taken out by the flooded Waiho River. If you have some images you think would be... Posted by Civil Defence West Coast on Monday, 25 March 2019

Schools and roads throughout the region have been forced to close today, including a number of evacuations throughout the West Coast.

The severe flooding has taken out the bridge over the Waiho River.

"I called a state of emergency, the reason for that is that we've lost the Waiho Bridge at Franz Josef, it's been demolished," Smith said.

"We've got serious problems in Haast where the water on the Haast River is lapping the stop-banks.

"We've got an issue with the Fox Glacier Bridge where the abutment of the bridge has been washed in underneath, we're unsure what is going to happen there."

The Waiho River bridge at Haast was washed away about 4:30pm. Photo / Supplied

Farmers on the south side of the Waiho River have already started to self evacuate but the rising river was causing further headaches, Smith said.

The Hokitika River is expected to peak tomorrow morning around 4 o'clock and the flooding throughout the region is a "100-year event".

Meanwhile, an Emergency Coordination Centre has been set up at the West Coast Regional Council in Greymouth.

Rainfall is expected to ease from South Westland from midnight, Civil Defence West Coast said.

"As the front moves north heavy rain is expected to impact on river levels and roading networks," Civil Defence said in a statement.

"River levels are currently being monitored throughout the region with the Waiho and Hokitika Rivers currently elevated."

The Haast River is close to its record high of 7.6m but has levelled off. Meanwhile, the Waiho River is also running at 7.6m but it has dropped 0.7m from its peak.

The Hokitika River continues to rise and is currently sitting at a level of 5m.

Earlier, photographs supplied to the Herald show the bailey Waiho River bridge washing away as strong and fast-moving flood current moves down the river.

The South Island's road network has taken a hammering due to the heavy rain and strong winds which have resulted in flooding and slips.

The bridge washed away in the river. Photo / Brett Grant

NZ Transport Agency South Island asks motorists to take extra care with the extreme weather, debris and flooding impacting sections of road.

State Highway 6 between Hokitika and Makarora is closed due to flooding and slips overnight.



NZTA South Island said the next update on the roads can be expected at 8am tomorrow.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said Milford Sound had already had more than 400mm of rain since Sunday.

The heaviest falls were overnight, with 124mm in five hours from midnight, with rainfall rates of 30mm an hour over a few hours.

Much of State Highway 6 is closed due to flooding and slips. Image / NZTA

Meanwhile, heavy rain continues to pelt the South Island this afternoon with emergency services remaining on standby.

A number of roads and schools have been forced to close with rivers throughout the West Coast running high, many reaching alarm levels.

Haast has faced the brunt of the heavy rain, with over 70mm of rain falling today and 90mm expected by the end of the day.