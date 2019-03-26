A woman jailed for running over her ex-partner's girlfriend is appealing her prison sentence.

The case of Talisha Barlow was called in the High Court at Rotorua today when her lawyer, Rob Vigor-Brown, appealed her sentence.

Barlow, from Tokoroa, was jailed for three-and-a-half years in December last year after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard.

The victim was left with a punctured lung, a broken collar bone, eight broken ribs and a broken pelvis after Barlow ran her over then reversed back over her last year.

The victim spent five days in a high dependency unit and eight weeks in hospital.

Barlow had known the victim since high school and had continually harassed her for five years for being in a relationship with her ex-partner, sentencing notes said.

On February 16 last year, the victim went to Barlow's home after having another clash. It was the victim's intention to fight Barlow, the notes said.

Vigor-Brown said his appeal was on the grounds Judge Greg Hollister-Jones set the starting point too high.

It was his submission Barlow should be instead jailed for two years and four months.

While not dismissing the seriousness of the offending, Vigor-Brown said provocation needed to be looked at.

"Once you go looking for a fight, there is going to be trouble and it is going to end in tears."

The court heard Barlow had had a baby while in prison in February this year. She was also the mother of three other children.

Justice Whata noted Barlow was assessed as having a low risk of reoffending and this was her first serious conviction.

Justice Whata has reserved his decision.