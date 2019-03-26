A person with a BB gun put multiple West Auckland schools in lockdown this afternoon.

Police were alerted to an incident in Avondale at around 1.40pm after it was believed that a person in the area had a firearm.

Surrounding schools were put into lockdown as a precautionary measure.

"We have since established that a person had a BB gun and they are now assisting us with our enquiries," police said.

Advertisement

The schools are no longer in lockdown.

Avondale Intermediate earlier sent a letter to parents informing them police had advised the school to go into lockdown as a precautionary measure.

"Please do not come to the school or phone the school as you will not be attended to as your child's welfare and safety is our priority," it said.

They were also told not to contact their children by email or phone.

A student at one of the schools said they could hear a helicopter circling.

Rosebank School also posted a message to their Facebook page informing parents the school was in a "lockdown situation".