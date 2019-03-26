Police continue to search for a Chinese student missing for more than two weeks.

Search and rescue crews are today scouring an area of Piha beach and its surrounds after the vehicle of Guoquan Wu, also known as Laurence Wu, was found there on March 12.

Wu was last seen on Sainsbury Rd, St Lukes, Auckland, on Sunday March 10.

A police spokesperson said officers had spoken to his family and friends to establish his movements leading up to his disappearance, however they're keen to hear from anyone who had been in touch with him in recent times to contact police if they have not already done so.

Missing international student Laurence, or Guoquan, Wu.

Flyers have gone up around the Piha beach area appealing for information on possible sightings of Laurence Wu. Photo / Piha Store

"Police did receive a report of a possible sighting of Mr Wu. Police made inquiries, however unfortunately this did not result in any new information," the spokesperson said.



Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have seen Wu in the Piha area to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Sergeant Tania Kingi from Avondale Police on 09 302 6400. They can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for a man swept out to sea at Bethells beach.

Police are being assisted by local surf lifesaving crews in the search for the man who went missing after being caught in a rip with his partner and child.

His partner and child were able to make their way back to shore.

Conditions at the time were described as not "particularly dangerous" with it being low tide and "quite glassy" water.