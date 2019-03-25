A crash that blocked two southbound lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge caused lenghty delays this morning.
The crash in the southbound direction blocked lanes 1 and 2 of the bridge, NZTA said.
Delays stretched back as far as Greville Rd.
Motorists were warned to expect delays and drive with care after the crash at 8.50am.
The crash scene was cleared and lanes were re-opened at 9.35am, NZTA said.
Meanwhile an earlier crash that had been blocking a northbound lane in the Waterview Tunnel had been cleared.
Delays were expected as congestion eased.