A crash that blocked two southbound lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge caused lenghty delays this morning.

The crash in the southbound direction blocked lanes 1 and 2 of the bridge, NZTA said.

Delays stretched back as far as Greville Rd.

Motorists were warned to expect delays and drive with care after the crash at 8.50am.

Advertisement

The crash scene was cleared and lanes were re-opened at 9.35am, NZTA said.

FINAL UPDATE 9.35AM

The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open. Please expect delays as congestion eases in the area. ^MF https://t.co/goMnckKqjr — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 25, 2019

SH1 AUCKLAND HARBOUR BRIDGE, SOUTHBOUND- CRASH - 8.50AM

A crash is blocking lane 1 & 2 (of 5) on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Please pass the incident with care and expect delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/KxFxEvnihq — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 25, 2019

Meanwhile an earlier crash that had been blocking a northbound lane in the Waterview Tunnel had been cleared.

Delays were expected as congestion eased.