Setu Taua has been found.

The Massey man went missing around 11.30am on Monday and police said the family had concerns for his welfare.

He walks with a green frame and may appear unsteady on his feet, police said in a statement.

"Setu has not returned home after going for a walk this morning," the statement said.

"He was last seen on Holmes Drive South in Massey, and was possibly seen again about 1pm in the Westgate area.

"Setu is likely to be wearing a blue zip hoodie, dark coloured Canterbury track pants which are likely to be tucked into his socks."

However, in a statement police said the man was found safe and well this evening.