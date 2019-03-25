

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a tractor on State Highway 10 north of Kāeo.

The crash, at the junction with Taratara Rd, occurred about 1.50pm yesterday, with emergency services rushing to the scene.

The rider, who is believed to be from Mangonui and aged in his 50s, suffered significant injuries to his left leg.

He was airlifted to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition by the Northland Rescue Helicopter, which landed in a nearby paddock.

Police Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson said initial inquiries appeared to show that the collision may have occurred when the motorcyclist went to overtake the tractor as it was turning right into Taratara Rd. Both were heading south at the time.

An investigation was under way to determine who was at fault.

St John Ambulance and Kāeo Fire Brigade also responded.

Fire chief Lindsay Murray said firefighters assisted with first aid and carrying the patient to the helicopter.

The man's Harley Davidson came to rest in scrub off the highway.

The tractor driver was uninjured.

It's been a bad start to the year for motorcyclists with a number of serious crashes involving them in Northland. Motorcyclists make up four of the nine deaths on Northland roads so far in 2019.