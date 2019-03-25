About 200 staff members got together in a Cambodian resort to send a message to Christchurch.

From 10,000km away, the staff members organised themselves in position to form the phrase "Kia kaha Chch" in front of the resort.

The resort, Hatien Vegas, is led by Kiwi expat Rhys Jones, who organised the video message.

Jones is originally from Christchurch and was responsible for choreographing and directing the video.

200 staff members got together in a Cambodian resort to send a message to Christchurch. Photo / Hatien Vegas Resort

He said, according to Fairfax, that he wanted to show New Zealand how Kiwis abroad are dealing with the tragedy.

"I voiced the idea to my staff here and within 24 hours had around 200 volunteers wanting to take part in the video," he said.

He wanted to show New Zealand "the care and love from 10,000km away".

"There has to be something positive that comes out of this right, such a dark event.

"I'm really hoping this really shows what the New Zealand ... spirit is and that people will embrace the Muslim community because this (the attack) is just unacceptable."