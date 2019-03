A super moon that resulted in a very low tide revealed a surprise at Invercargill's Oreti Beach.

Concerned that surfers or swimmers might be injured by the car wreck, a pair of local surfers hammered a pole into the sand to warn people of the dangers that lurk there, until Invercargill City Council officials have had a chance to get a digger in to remove the wreck.

It is not known to whom the car belonged or how long it has been there, the Otago Daily Times reports.