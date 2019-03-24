Police and surf lifesaving crews are still searching for a man swept out to sea at Bethell's Beach/ Te Henga.

A police spokesperson today confirmed the 34-year-old was still missing after being swept away on Thursday evening.

"An extensive search effort to find him has continued over the weekend, with search and rescue conducting multiple shoreline searches and the police Eagle helicopter doing air-based searches throughout the days.

"The local surf lifesaving club have also been assisting in the search.

Advertisement

"The search continues."

Police earlier told the Herald the man was swimming with his partner and child at Bethells when they were caught in a rip.

The woman and their child were able to get back to shore, but the man did not make it back.

Conditions at the time were described as not "particularly dangerous" with it being low tide and "quite glassy" water.