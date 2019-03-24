A search for a Marlborough woman now missing for six days continues with fears for her safety.

Police said on Monday Search and Rescue was still trying to locate 27-year-old Jessica Boyce, who had not been seen since Tuesday, March 19.

"Her family are concerned for her wellbeing," police said in a Facebook post yesterday.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Jessica since Tuesday, particularly in the Lake Chalice [Richmond Forest Park] area."

Police would also like to speak with anyone who saw a red Holden Rodeo ute between Tuesday and Friday, March 22.

Anybody with information could contact Blenheim Police on (03) 578 5279.

