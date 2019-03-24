Armed police have cordoned off streets in central Te Awamutu due to a "suspicious" package left outside the Te Awamutu Police Station on Roche St.

Inspector Jeff Penno said the bomb squad was on its way to investigate the package, which had been discovered about 6pm Sunday night.

Roche St, Walton St and Redoubt St - the block of streets around the police station - has been cordoned off and the public is advised to stay away from the area.

Inspector Penno said there was no immediate danger to the public.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 111 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

