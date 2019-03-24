

Clive Square started with a mere handful of people who gathered in support of the Muslim Women's March on Saturday - but the number soon turned to thousands.

Organiser Donna Rollinson said she was overwhelmed with how many people joined them for the emotional occasion.

The march began at Clive Square, where participants headed down Emerson St, on to Marine Parade with the walk concluding at the Sound Shell.

The march was led by Christine Morrison who started with a karakia followed by singing to which the crowd happily joined in.

Advertisement

"The march itself was extremely emotional, people were just very close, everyone sang, people joined in from off the street - it was all very overwhelming," Rollinson said.

"I was just blown away at how many people showed up and how much support was given by the people of Hawke's Bay."

Rollinson said the march was not about religion - it was about bringing people together.

"We are all one race. This was about unity and what happened last week really touched me because one of my daughters is a Muslim and it just sent my heart into overdrive."

Her actions didn't go unnoticed as hundreds approached Rollinson and her daughter thanking them for organising the event in just one week.

"I had members of the police coming up to me and shaking my hand. I was just overwhelmed at how many came out to support us - all the women were wearing scarves, it was just so beautiful."

Rollinson thanked everyone who had taken part in the march, while her young daughter Paige gave an emotional, yet powerful speech written by a Chinese revert sister (convert to Islam) to the man allegedly responsible for the killings in Christchurch.

"Perhaps you didn't know, but what you did would almost guarantee them paradise.

"Appreciate that you showed the world how Muslims welcome, with open arms, even people like yourself into our mosques, which is our second home.

"Appreciate you for showing that our mosques have no locks or gates, and are unguarded because everyone and anyone is welcome to be with us."

The march was one of many events around Hawke's Bay this weekend in memory of those who lost their lives in the Christchurch shootings.

Hundreds also gathered at the Napier Soundshell for the interfaith event Standing Together on Saturday evening.

Reverend Tony Franklin-Ross of the Methodist Church said it was great to see so many different religions and cultures of the community come together.

"There were some many people from so many different religions, such as Christian, Mormon, Buddhist and Muslim," Ross said.

Prayers were said from the different religions and St Joseph's Māori Girls College Choir sang at the start and end of the event.

Ross said it was a great showing of solidarity and togetherness from the different religions.

"It's great to see that one heart of hate can be overcome by many hearts full of love."