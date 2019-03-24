South Africa's Muslim community has written an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, praising her response to the Christchurch terror attacks as "truly heart-warming".
The letter - from 70 South African groups including the South African Muslim Network, the Union of Muslim Students Association and the South African National Muslim Womens Forum - expressed the community's "deepest appreciation for the kindness and compassion that you have demonstrated".
"Your words and actions are truly heart-warming. The manner in which your citizens rallied to embrace the Muslim community and sincerely shared in its grief is a lesson to the world.
"We wish you and your country strength in this time of sorrow and pray that the future of New Zealand is one of enduring peace and security," said the letter, which runs in tomorrow's Herald newspaper.
The Muslim world has reacted to New Zealand's response and Ardern's leadership to the attacks with widespread praise.
Earlier, the world's tallest building – the 829m-high Burj Khalifa in Dubai – was lit up with an image of a hijab-clad Ardern hugging a woman in the wake of the killings, along with the words salaam, and its English translation, peace.
United Arab Emirates prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum tweeted: "Thank you PM @jacindaardern and New Zealand for your sincere empathy and support that has won the respect of 1.5 billion Muslims after the terrorist attack that shook the Muslim community around the world."
Along with petitions to get Ardern nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, the world's media have lauded our prime minister.
Ardern has played down her own efforts, telling an Auckland vigil: "I believe what I have done has not been about leadership ... All I have done is simply echoed the humanity of New Zealanders."
