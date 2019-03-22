Police are investigating death threats sent to Jacinda Ardern on social media.

A Twitter post containing a photo of a gun and captioned "You are next" was sent to the Prime Minister.

The Herald understands that the post had been up for more than 48 hours before the sender's Twitter account was suspended before 4pm after it was reported by various people.

I’ve just reported some death threats against our Prime Minister, complete with pictures of guns, that were tweeted 48 hours ago - if you wouldn’t mind sorting those out while you’re here standing with us. — Aimee Gulliver (@aimeegulliver) March 22, 2019

Another post tagged to Ardern and NZ Police and had the same photo with "next it's you".

The suspended account contained anti-Islamic content and white supremacist hate speech.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald: "Police are aware of a comment made on Twitter and are making enquiries."

The Prime Minister's office and Twitter have been contacted for comment.

The posts were pointed out to Twitter itself after the social networking giant tweeted a message of support following the two Christchurch mosque attacks last Friday which left 50 people dead.

Twitter Public Policy's tweet - promoted by Twitter Australia - read: "Kia Kaha. We stand together with New Zealand."

Kia Kaha. We stand together with New Zealand. — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) March 22, 2019

The message came at 1.48pm, closely after the nationwide two-minute silence for the mosque victims.

Some said the tweet was an "empty gesture" because of racist and violent tweets being left on the website with no action from Twitter.

Appreciate the sentiment, given the time this was sent. We can stand on our own quite nicely, thanks. What we really need is you *taking action* together with New Zealanders – and as swiftly as we have. How about it? — Jolisa Gracewood (@nzdodo) March 22, 2019

I think you misspoke, didn't you mean: "Kia Kaha. We'd like to make an empty gesture to garner goodwill while we make no attempt to moderate the racist vitriol and threats of violence shared through our platform."? — Mathew Grocott (@mathewgrocott) March 22, 2019

Remove hatred from your platform, and then you can talk. — Patrick Barnes (@patrick478) March 22, 2019

Social media platforms have been criticised after a livestream video showing Friday's attack was able to be uploaded and shared.

The day after the attack, Twitter said is was "monitoring and removing any content that depicts the tragedy, and will continue to do so in line with the Twitter Rules".

It also recommended people report Tweets that break any of the social media company's rules.

Facebook said in statement that the shooter's livestream was viewed fewer than 200 times and was not reported until 12 minutes after the 17-minute broadcast ended. The company said the video was viewed about 4000 times in total before being removed.

The company also said that their artificial intelligence was part of the problem.

"While [AI's] effectiveness continues to improve, it is never going to be perfect," Facebook said in a statement on Thursday night.

"People will continue to be part of the equation, whether it's the people on our team who review content, or people who use our services and report content to us."