Police are not treating the death of a woman whose body was recovered from water off Torbay as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to Waiake Beach on the North Shore at 12.30pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said the police dive squad was called to assist and the body was recovered from the water about 200m offshore on Wednesday night.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out and the death is not being treated as suspicious, the spokeswoman said.

The death will be referred to the Coroner, police say.