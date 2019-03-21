The nation's Muslim Call to Prayer will take place at 1.30pm tomorrow, followed by a two-minute silence at 1.32pm.

On Friday last week, the two reflection events will be broadcast at Hagley Park and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern encourages as many people as possible to take part.

"How we choose to reflect during the silence will be different for each of us," Ardern said.

"Everyone should do what feels right for them, wherever they are – at home, at work, at school.

"I know many New Zealanders wish to mark the week that has passed since the terrorist attack, and to support the Muslim community as they return to mosques."

Planning for a National Memorial Service is also continuing, the Prime Minister announced.

The service will be held in Christchurch but the Government is looking at ways the rest of the country can get involved with the service.

"I appreciate there is significant interest in this service from throughout New Zealand and internationally, and we will continue to work closely with the local Muslim community, Ngāi Tahu, FIANZ and Christchurch City Council to provide more information as soon as we can," Ardern said.

"As a nation, as one, we will pay our respects to those who died in Christchurch."