Creating a strong sign of change is what one Tauranga woman hopes to achieve in calling for a national remembrance day for the Christchurch mosques shootings.

In light of the terrorist attack in Christchurch, Jo Mayston has created a petition with the support of Bay of Plenty National MP Todd Muller.

She said March 15 should forever be the day we take time to unite as a country as we have united through this past week.

"To be honest it is a little bit of a reminder that we can't be complacent.

"I am just one of many people thinking the same thing, I just wanted to create the monster and then the momentum from people would follow."

The Tauranga mosque a week on still has visitors bringing cards and flowers. Photo / Andrew Warner

She said the idea had sprung from a feeling of helplessness which she believed had spread across the country.

Having chatted with friends and, realising they all felt the same, she wondered why she felt so raw and yet unable to make it better.

"My thoughts were, why don't we take the opportunity to have a day to recognise us all as one?

"A mental health day if you like, a day we could celebrate our lives, remember those who we have lost, recharge, and think of where we are at and why, and the people we miss who got us here.

"A day to also celebrate those whose commitment to this country means we stand here together in this great land as one."

As a small business owner, she understood there may be some resistance but did not believe the country could continue as normal.

Ahmed Ghoneim, the imam at Tauranga Mosque, said March 15 would be a day that will never be forgotten in the history of New Zealand.

"It's a day that will be on our calendar for generations and generations.

"It is not easy to forget it and I don't think anyone will ever forget that day."

Muller plans to eventually present the petition to parliament but said it had to go through the right processes first.

It will be tabled in Parliament in May and be sent to a select committee.

"I believe there is no better way of honouring those who have died than having a broader New Zealand day where we reflect on who we are, where we have come from and who we have lost."



Petition details

Closes on May 3

More than 30 signatures so far

Can be signed through the New Zealand Parliament petitions website