Nuha Asad is takes comfort in the fact her husband died during prayer - something so meaningful to him and his family.

Ali Elmadani was one of 50 who died in last Friday's shootings at two Christchurch mosques.

While many people would be angry the grieving widow says she instead takes comfort knowing the 66-year-old died where he did.

"We should be strong, especially in this case. I lose my husband but I'm not angry. I'm sad because I don't see him again, I don't talk to him again.

"I'm happy in the same time because it happened while he prayed. I take comfort because he was a good man."

Asad and her family attended a vigil outside Al Noor mosque on Wednesday night where hundreds of people gathered to show their support for the Muslim community.

Songs were sung, flowers were laid against trees and candles lit for those who died.

Moving messages of support, hope and love were visible everywhere - with notes written on cards and the sides of a little bridge going over a stream. Parents brought children to help explain what had happened and show them there was still plenty of love all around them, despite something so horrific happening in their city.

As armed police stood guard members of men's empowerment group Man Up Canterbury preformed a moving haka. A similar one followed by students and others in the crowd.

Once they were done 19-year-old Sondos Quraan addressed the crowd saying: "I can't even put into words what this means to us. We lost a lot of people... but we also gained a lot of love."

Quraan later told the Herald Elmadani was "like a father" to her.

She attended the vigil with Elmadani's family to acknowledge the support everyone was giving to the community.

"I just wanted to show everyone that we are family and we do acknowledge everything that is happening. I lost a man that is like a father to me."

Elmadani's daughter Lubna Elmadani said it was nice to see "everyone supporting us".

She too took comfort know her father died at a place that meant a lot to him.

"I'm glad that's where he died, surrounded by his friends and God.

"We are not getting anything from being angry. We are all coming to terms with it. I don't think our religion teaches us anger."

The family were still waiting to get Elmadani's body back as of Wednesday night.