Hundreds have taken part in a spine-tingling haka near the Al Noor Mosque to honour Muslim whānau lost in Friday's attacks.

The group, which involved students from Te Whānau Tahi, performed a series of waiata before the haka "Tika Tonu" on Wednesday evening, to commemorate the victims of last week's mass shootings in Christchurch.

Reuters reported the haka also involved members of the Mongrel Mob, Black Power and Bandidos gangs.

"We came here out of respect for the fallen, and that's why we did the haka, it's a sign of respect," Hamish Hiroki, national president of the Bandidos motorcycle gang, told Reuters.

Black Power members also performed an emotional haka outside the Al Noor Mosque on Sunday.

Black power preform a Haka as a sign of respect for those who have passed away.

Surrounded by dozens of other mourners and facing the many flowers left near the mosque, the men performed the haka as the crowd stood in silence.

"We're just waiting for the 'big day' so we can come and support them," Black Power member Shane Turner said.