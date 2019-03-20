Unsurprisingly, podcast eight is focussed entirely on the Christchurch mosque terrorist murders.

On January 2, Geopolitical Strategist George Friedman wrote: "What has happened to us? From Shanghai to Moscow to Brussels to Washington, there is a sense that something has gone wrong with the world, with our nations, with our friends and even with ourselves ... the sense is everywhere and it came upon us with startling speed".

On Friday March 15, New Zealand, long considered immune from the international ruckus, suddenly found otherwise.

Leighton and George discuss the questions and repercussions around this horrendous event.

