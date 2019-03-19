A man has been charged with the murder of Arthur Brown in Māngere on March 10.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Vaaelua said the man was arrested after police executed a number of search warrants in Counties Manukau this morning.

The accused, 20, is due to appear in the Manukau District Court this afternoon.

Two other people are currently assisting police with their inquiries and several firearms were also recovered during the search.

Brown was shot while standing outside some shops on Vine St in the early hours of March 10.

The couple married three months ago and his wife gave birth to their first child just days after his death.

Arthur Brown married wife Atiliai less than three months ago.

The funeral for Brown, also known as Afa, was held earlier today.

Faa Vaaelua had earlier called the act a "senseless act of violence that's left a newborn baby without a father".

"It is only coincidental that this morning's arrest was made as Brown's family prepared to lay him to rest today," Faa Vaaelua said today.

"Today's arrest is pleasing and a great relief to achieve this result.

"This has come about through some tireless work by the police team working on the case and assisted by information provided from the public, including anonymous reports via Crimestoppers."

Arthur Brown's cousin, Geoff Brown, earlier told the Herald the unborn child was "holding a lot of people together" while they mourned a man described as "loving and generous" and "very caring and family oriented".

Brown said Arthur's death had hit the family hard and they were all finding strength in different ways.

"It is something you don't prepare for really," he said.

"It has hit us hard, all of us - we have family in Australia, America and Samoa - and this has affected not just us but our churches and our communities. Everyone is hurting."

Brown said on the night of Arthur's death he went to meet a friend for a catch up.

"I truly believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time," he said.