Mourners have gathered at Memorial Park Cemetery in Linwood for the first funeral for a victim of the Christchurch's terror attack.

Men, women and children are at the site where it is expected all of the victims of Friday's terror attacked will be laid to rest.

An area has been set up for mourners to wash their hands ahead of the service.

"Our number one priority is the families," said the man on the PA system.

"This is all about the families... they need a chance to grieve.

"Please respect that.

"I know everyone is here to help... we are all here to pay our respects to those who have fallen."

He said only two bodies were coming for burial today. Others would follow in coming days.

He urged mourners to stay calm and respect what the families wanted - even if they wanted to help and follow usual protocol.

According to the New Zealand Muslim Association - traditionally, only men are allowed to be present at the burial, though in some communities all mourners, including women, will be allowed at the gravesite.

Police Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha is in attendance.

Meanwhile, police have formally released the first five names of those killed at the Masjid Al Noor Mosque shootings.

They are:

• Haji Mohemmed Daoud Nabi (male)

• Mohsen Mohammed Al Harbi (male)

• Kamel Moh'd Kamal Kamel Darwish (male, from Jordan)

• Junaid Ismail (male)

• Mucaad Ibrahim (male)