One of the country's largest hunting supplies retailers is stopping online sales of firearms and is calling for a ban on the practice.

Hunting & Fishing pulled all military-style assault weapons from its shelves on Friday immediately following the terrorist attacks on Christchurch mosques, that killed 50 people and left dozens injured.

"As far as we are concerned, they will never return," chief executive Darren Jacobs said.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with our fellow New Zealanders in condemning this cowardly attack, and in grief and solidarity with the loved ones of all those killed and injured. We are ready to play our part."

Advertisement

The company, which has more than 30 stores across the country, would support any government measure to ban such weapons.

Hunting and Fishing CEO Darren Jacobs said military-style assault weapons have no place in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

"While we have sold them in the past to a small number of customers, last week's events have forced a reconsideration that has led us to believe such weapons of war have no place in our business, or our country," Jacobs said.

The company would also stop selling all firearms online, and wanted the practice banned in New Zealand.

It called for an investigation into establishing a national register of firearms to monitor the location and ownership of firearms in New Zealand.

Jacobs said they supported the idea of a full government buyback of military-style assault weapons, but that a ban should not affect the "legitimate use of sporting semi-automatic shotguns and rimfires for hunting and pest control in New Zealand".

"We do not believe common sense gun laws represent any form of threat to this way of life."

On Monday, Gun City owner David Tipple confirmed his business sold four weapons and ammunition to the accused gunman.

However, he denied the AR-15 used was from his store and was unable to verify if the shotgun was either.

He refused to answer questions over whether Monday's attacks should lead to gun law reform.

On Monday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said changes to gun laws would be announced next week, with indications a ban on military style semi-automatic weapons would be among them. She urged gun owners to follow the lead of others and hand them over to police.

Interest has been surging across the country in semi-automatic weapons since Friday's attacks and speculation over a potential ban.

Several other stores have pulled the weapons off their shelves following the attacks, including Shooter Supplies in Christchurch, and online auctioneer Trade Me.