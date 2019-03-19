A high-ranking member of ISIS has called for revenge after the deaths of 50 Muslims in Christchurch.

The terror organisations spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir is believed to have issued an appeal in a 44-minute audio recording.

The New York Times reports that al-Muhajir broke six months of silence to call for retaliation.

"The scenes of the massacres in the two mosques should wake up those who were fooled, and should incite the supporters of the caliphate to avenge their religion," he said.

Fifty worshipers were killed when the alleged gunman, Brenton Tarrant, opened fire on two mosques in Christchurch on Friday afternoon.

al-Muhajir likened the massacre to the ongoing battle at the terror organisation's only remaining piece of territory in Syria.

U.S. backed Syrian Democratic Forces fire on Islamic State militant positions in Baghouz. Photo / AP

"Here is Baghuz in Syria, where Muslims are burned to death and are bombed by all known and unknown weapons of mass destruction," he said.

However, the New York Times reported that coalition officials believe those killed in Baghuz are mostly Islamic State fighters or their wives and children.

Tarrant appeared in court on Saturday charged with one count of murder and was remanded in custody without plea.

New Zealand Police have said the 28-year-old Australian will likely be facing further charges when he reappears in court on April 5.

Following the attack in Christchurch, New Zealand's national security threat level has been raised to high and senior government officials have met at the Beehive's high security bunker for a national security crisis meeting.

Flower tributes at Christchurch Botanic Gardens. Photo / Michael Craig.

Though the country is collectively grieving following its worst ever terrorism attack, there has also been an outpouring of love and support for the victims and their families.

More than 250 police detectives and specialist staff are working on the investigation, which is being assisted by Australian detectives and the FBI.