Police are seeking the public's help to locate missing 84-year-old Sung Chun Yim.

Yim was last seen leaving his home address in Onehunga around 11.30am yesterday.

Police are concerned for his welfare and said it's possible he may be disoriented.

Anyone who has seen Yim or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Constable David Zeng from Glen Innes Police on 09 302 6400.