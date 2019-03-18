One person has died following a jet boat crash in Fiordland National Park.

Police were called at 8.45pm last night to the incident on the Hollyford River.

Another person suffered serious injuries.

Police are investigating the death on behalf of the Coroner.

Advertisement

The incident comes after two other jet boating crashes last month.

One person died following a jet boat crash near Wanaka Airport on February 24.

The vessel left the water and skidded 40m along a bank.

Another person was airlifted to hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

Nine people were also injured in a jet boat crash on Queenstown's Shotover River in Skippers Canyon on February 23.

Ten people were on board the boat when it crashed into rocks.

The passengers were part of a group of tourists from Thailand and Canada