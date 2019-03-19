Zakaria Bhuiya had taken annual leave on March 15 to celebrate his 33rd birthday at the Al Noor Mosque, not knowing it would be his last.

He was one of 50 people killed in a horrific mass shooting that targetted two central city mosques in Christchurch.

Bhuiya was from Bangladesh and worked as a welder at AMT Mechanical in Addington to support his family.

His employer started a Givealittle page to support Bhuiya's widow Rina Akter.

"He lived on the bare basics in order to maximise the money he could send home to support his family," the Givealittle page said.

"The quality of his welding was second to none and as a company we were very proud of his workmanship."

Colleague Barry McNabb said Bhuiya was a true friend.

"I can honestly say hand on heart, that in losing Zakaria I have lost a true friend and an exceptional work colleague," McNabb said.

"Regardless of whether it was rain, hail or snow Zak would be standing there with that cheeky smile on his face that he was so well renowned for.

"He was an absolute pleasure to be around.

"Zak's positive attitude to life is something that I will try to incorporate in to my life, for the rest of my life.

"Farewell my brother."

Another colleague, Scott Kerr, said it filled him with sadness, frustration and at some times anger that Bhuiya had been "so cruelly taken".

But he was choosing to focus on what Bhuiya had taught him in caring for others, that laughter made everything easier and that all people shared the "universal language of mischievous fun".

"I feel honoured to have had the opportunity to work alongside and be friends with a guy with such beautiful morals and such a brave outlook on life," Kerr said.

"He was a really honourable ambassador for Muslims and I'll never forget him or that Bollywood dancing of his."