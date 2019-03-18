A man shot in the Al Noor Mosque on Friday remains in a coma four days on - and will undergo further surgery to keep him alive.

Rahimi Ahmad, 39, went for Friday prayers with his 11-year-old son at around 1pm.



Forty minutes later a gunman marched into the mosque and opened fire, killing dozens of worshippers.



Ahmad was shot - a bullet tearing through his stomach and hitting his spinal cord.

He was rushed to Christchurch Hospital and remains there, in a coma.

He has already had two operations and his wife Azila said a third was planned for tomorrow.

Rahimi Ahmad, pictured with his wife Azila and their two children at home in Christchurch, was badly injured in the mosque attack. Photo / supplied

She said his condition was very serious, but he was stable.

He has not woken up at any stage.

Azila said she and her family were coping, but it was a hard and busy time.

After Friday's terror attacks Azila could not contact Rahimi.

She was terrified he was among the dead.

Then at 9pm a doctor friend called her from the hospital.

"He said Rahimi was in ICU, he is unconscious - but alive," she told the Herald at the weekend.

"I just immediately rushed to the hospital and went to see him.

"It was just chaos over there, but I found him ... he was unconscious, but stable."

Ahmad is one of around 50 people admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds.

The Herald is aware of another man who has had multiple operations - including one of six hours - after he was hit by several bullets.

As of yesterday 31 victims remained in hospital - nine in intensive care in a critical condition.