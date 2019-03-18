Paper dolls are the medium a pair of Tauranga siblings have chosen to start a movement promoting diversity in the wake of the mosque attacks in Christchurch.

Tahatai Coast School pupils Daniel and Emily Barback hope other schools will join their Paper Doll Project to create a single chain of dolls representing cultural harmony.

Emily, 8, and Daniel, 10, wanted Kiwi kids to show the world that the tragedy would not define New Zealand.

Emily, 8, and Daniel, 10, Barback want others to help create paper dolls. Photo / Supplied

"We want to create a long, long line of paper dolls that show kids of all different cultures, together holding hands," Emily said.

The pair have so far created 10 paper dolls symbolising the rich diversity of New Zealand culture, including Māori, Pākehā, Indian, Samoan and Korean.

Messages of hope and support for those affected by the shootings are written on the back of the paper dolls, including "It's okay to be different", and "Kia kaha Christchurch".

Daniel hoped schools, preschools and families around New Zealand will join The Paper Doll Project as a way of demonstrating inclusion and acceptance of all cultures.

"It would be cool if we could make the longest paper doll chain ever," he said.

The siblings' mother Jude Barback said she had spoken to her children about the attacks on the Christchurch mosques.

"Like nearly everyone, the kids couldn't understand why anyone would have an issue with someone else just because they were from a different culture or of a different faith.

"They wanted to know what they could do to help show that we should all accept each other for our differences."

After talking through a few ideas, the children came up with creating the long line of paper dolls to represent different cultures all linked together holding hands.

"It has been so moving to see that there is such a strong appetite for demonstrating what an accepting and inclusive place New Zealand is," Jude said.

"I am proud of the kids, of course, but I am most proud of New Zealand schools and families for wanting to actively promote these values."



PAPER DOLLS

The paper dolls should be 14cm high and 9.5cm wide.

You can download Daniel and Emily's template here, or use Julia Donaldson's paper doll template here or create your own.

Please send paper dolls to: The Paper Doll Project, N Barback, PO Box 210, Te Puke 3119, New Zealand.