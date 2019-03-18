Messages of unity and love have continued to flow in Tauranga following Friday's massacres at two Christchurch mosques.

Vigils, touching tributes, condolences books and moments of silence are just some of the ways Tauranga on Monday showed its support for Christchurch and grief for the 50 lives lost.

On Monday evening, 150 people stood in solidarity at a church prayer vigil to mourn the 50 lives lost in the Christchurch terror attack.

The combined church prayer vigil was held by Tauranga's Holy Trinity Church, Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless, Anglican Bishop Rt Rev Andrew Hedge, and the imam at Tauranga Mosque on 18th Ave, Ahmed Ghoneim, invited to speak.

Hymns and the national anthem were sung before candles were lit.

People were also invited to write a message on a prayer wall, which would be left at the Tauranga Mosque as a tribute.

The mood outside Tauranga Mosque remained solemn, yesterday. But the pile of candles, children's drawings, wood carvings and flowers left by the fences in tribute grew.

The faces of some of the 50 people killed in the tragic act were posted along the fence on Sunday night.

Signs read "We will remember them" and "We stand with our Muslim brothers and sisters" and "Rest in paradise our Muslim brothers and sisters" next to the faces.

An armed police officer manned the sombre scene on Monday as people, including schoolchildren, walked past and briefly stopped at the mosque.

Books of condolence were being organised by Tauranga councils to offer messages of support and comfort to those affected by the attack.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council offices and libraries in Katikati, Tauranga and Te Puke will each have books to provide an opportunity for people to express their sympathies to the victims, their families, the people of Christchurch and to Muslim communities around New Zealand.

The books will be sent to Mayor of Christchurch and leaders of the Christchurch Muslim community on behalf of the people of the Western Bay, according to Western Bay mayor Garry Webber.

Council committee meetings over the coming weeks will also all hold a minute's silence at the beginning of every meeting and flags at the council buildings are all at half mast.

Yesterday afternoon, some workers at the Port of Tauranga, New Zealand's busiest port, honoured the victims of the massacre by putting down their tools.

ContainerCo managing director Ken Harris said staff at all 14 locations throughout New Zealand, including the Port of Tauranga and Fiji stopped work for 15 minutes at 2pm.

"It is a mark of respect and solidarity with the victims," he said.

Harris said it also an acknowledgement of the diverse cultures and background of its 300 staff members.