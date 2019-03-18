One of Auckland's top detectives has explained how a DNA match helped solve a violent historical rape and bring the serial offender to justice.

It has been more than 20 years since the woman was attacked in central Auckland.

Today, Dennis Tenisi Kalepo was finally held responsible and sentenced in the High Court at Auckland to a total of six years' imprisonment.

Kalepo had raped and assaulted a then 33-year-old woman who was working as a prostitute in Hopetoun St near Karangahape Rd during the early hours of December 2, 1998.

The victim laid a complaint with police shortly after the attack, however, despite several police enquiries, including analysis of DNA, the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) were unable to identify a male DNA profile.

But the file remained an active case and was reviewed by police several times since 1998.

After a review in 2017, police were notified of a DNA match.

It led them to Kalepo in February 2018.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard told the Herald police always wanted justice for the victim.

"Our priority throughout this matter has been to solve the case, and to provide an outcome and support to the victim," he said.

"Police hope today's outcome will be able to provide the victim with some form of closure to enable her to move on with her life.

"We hope this case also sends a message that police will continue to assess and review any new information received and will look to hold offenders to account, regardless of whether the information relates to a historical matter."

Justice Graham Lang, the sentencing judge, also told Kalepo the modern advances in DNA technology "proved to be your downfall".

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police always wanted to solve the case. Photo / Nick Reed

Court documents released to the Herald described Kalepo's assault on the woman.

At about 12.30am on December 2, he pulled up beside her in his car and the pair came to an agreement on a sexual act.

They drove to a nearby spot in Grey Lynn.

After arriving at a driveway behind a used car yard, Kalepo asked for the windows to be wound up and paid the woman $40.

However, when she removed a condom for Kalepo to wear he pushed her hand away and said: "I'm not having that."

Kalepo forced himself onto her, holding her down using his forearm across his chest.

He then raped her.

Once Kalepo climbed off the woman, she activated her personal safety alarm which she kept attached to her skirt and carried with her while working.

A loud high-pitched noise screeched inside the car - sending Kalepo to scramble for his pants.

But before he left he stood at the door of the woman - preventing her escape. He told her to turn the alarm off.

She couldn't, which agitated Kalepo who punched her in the face and dislodged the alarm before throwing it away.

As the woman ran, Kalepo reached out and grabbed the strap of her handbag.

But she refused to let go and the pair struggled over it before Kalepo pulled her hair, pushed her to the ground and again punched her in the face before driving away.

Suffering facial injures and wounds to her leg, the woman then made her way back to Hopetoun St where her ex-partner was.

Dennis Kalepo was jailed for six years for the historic offending. Photo / Dean Purcell

Justice Lang said the offending was "opportunistic" and against a victim who was vulnerable.

Kalepo, who declined to talk to police when arrested in 2018, also has previous convictions of a similar nature.

The court heard today Kalepo was jailed in 1999 for seven-and-a-half years after he dragged a woman at a party down a bank and raped her.

He has further sexual violence convictions from offending against another prostitute in 2005.

He denied that charge but was found guilty by a jury before being sentenced to a further three years' imprisonment in July 2008.

However, Justice Lang said Kalepo has "now learned your lesson".

"Am satisfied that you are genuinely remorseful for your actions," the judge said.

Justice Lang also declined the Herald's application to photograph Kalepo during the sentencing hearing and said there was no public interest in allowing society to view an image of the rapist.

However, Kalepo has used five different aliases during his life, including Dennis Siulepa.

Justice Lang said Kelepo has lost his job as a result of going to prison, he hasn't offended in the past eight years, and has already completed the rehabilitation process.

He said the prisoner has made a "great effort" to curb his alcoholism, which had "driven all three sets of offending".

The Crown did not seek preventive detention or a minimum period of imprisonment for Kalepo.

Justice Lang agreed neither was required but said Kalepo must pay a price for his offending.

"I am satisfied that price should be a sentence of imprisonment but not preventive detention," he said.

"I will not impose a minimum term of imprisonment."

Kalepo was jailed for six years for the rape and sentenced to a further two years behind bars for injuring with intent to injure. The sentences will be served concurrently.