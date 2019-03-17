Armed police closed an Upper Hutt street this morning after a mental health incident.

Police were alerted to the incident by St John, but did not say what occurred.

Residents of Martin St in Wallaceville said their street was blocked off on either end with police cars, and officers with weapons could be seen making their way along the road.

Paul Chattington said he could see about three police officers from his house, and his daughter saw seven.

Another resident said the incident unfolded across the road from him, and he could see a man being handcuffed.

Police confirmed cordons have now been lifted around the area.