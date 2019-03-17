A national headdress day has been called for in response to the two Muslim sisters being verbally attacked for wearing hijab at an Auckland railway station.

Amid public outrage for the Christchurch shooting, the women were yesterday told to "go back to your f***ing country" in an ugly incident at Mt Albert train station.

In a bid to show solidarity against vile racial abuse, one Facebook user commented on the Herald story saying there should be a national headdress day.

Others have jumped on board saying it's a brilliant idea "how do we get the ball rolling?".

Everyone should feel safe and welcome while using our services. Regarding the incident at Mt. Albert, we are working with police to investigate. There will be increased security presence.



To our Muslim community here in Tamaki Makaurau and across Aotearoa, we are with you. pic.twitter.com/pXZLFpsrys — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) March 17, 2019



Iqra, one of the Muslim sisters abused in yesterday's incident, yesterday said their family friends were considering not wearing their headscarves in public as a result of the abuse.

This morning, the 21-year-old told the Herald she thought a national headdress day could be an amazing opportunity to start a respectful conversation on what hijab is.

"It could be about what it means to us and that essentially we are New Zealanders who choose their freedom by deciding what we wear in accordance to our religious belief."

After speaking out about yesterday's incident, she said other Muslims had confided in her about abuse they had encountered following the terrifying Christchurch shooting.

Two young Muslim sisters harassed on train in Auckland. Photo / Doug Sherring

"One friend I spoke to said she had been told 'why don't you take off your headscarf, it's a sign of repression' others said 'you're fine as long as you don't cover'," Iqra said.

Iqra said the comments that have stuck in her mind in relation to the abuse she experienced are the ones that say "I don't believe this happened in New Zealand".

"My Muslim brothers and sisters are surprised people are finding it so unbelievable as it does happen."

She said people didn't understand what hijab meant to them.

"This is who I am. I feel empowered when I wear it. I should not have to justify what I wear and those remarks are so hurtful," Iqra said.

"We need to educate people and I think a headdress day could be the perfect opportunity.

"It would be such a powerful message of solitary for my Muslim hijabi sisters and also Muslim brothers who have mothers and sisters that wear hijab."

University of Auckland professional teaching fellow and former head of Islamic Research Zain Ali told the Herald the tragedy in Christchurch was helping to open up conversation about racial abuse.

"Usually these stories would fly under the radar. People are speaking up more about positive and negative experiences. People need to be aware."

Advice for responding to racism:

The Herald asked Ali what advice he could offer victims of racial abuse and this is what he said:

1. Speak up and let people know it's not ok. You should not feel afraid.

2. Report incidents to police.

3. Don't confront abuser as you never know how they will respond.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

New Zealand Ethnic Social Service: (09) 8346668 or 0212265666

Need to talk? 1737 Free call or text 24/7

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

Samaritans: 0800 726 666

If it is an emergency and you feel you or someone else is at risk, call 111

Australia - Lifeline: 13-11-14

America - Suicide prevention helpline: 1-800-273-8255

UK - 1-800- SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) and 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255)