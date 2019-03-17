Faces of the dead, balloons and flowers have joined other tributes at the fence of Tauranga Mosque overnight, as the city reels from Christchurch's tragedy. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Faces of the victims of the Christchurch terror attack with signs reading "We will remember them" have been erected onto the fence of the Tauranga Mosque overnight.

The flowers and tributes left at the local mosque on 18th Ave have grown over the weekend.

Candles, children's drawings, wood carvings and flowers line the fences. Overnight, faces of some of the 50 people killed in the tragic act have been erected along the fence line overnight.

Signs read "We will remember them" and "We stand with our Muslim brothers and sisters" and "Rest in paradise our Muslim brothers and sisters" next to the faces.

Advertisement

Faces of the dead, balloons and flowers have joined other tributes at the fence of Tauranga Mosque overnight, as the city reels from Christchurch's tragedy. Photo / Zoe Hunter

An armed police officer mans the sombre scene as people, including school children walk past and briefly stop at the mosque.

Hundreds have already attended local vigils and hundreds more are expected at another vigil expected to be held tonight at Holy Trinity Church at 7pm.