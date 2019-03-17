A 22-year-old man who was arrested during the initial stages of Friday's mosque terror attack is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Monday morning.

The man is to be charged with offences under the Films Videos and Publications Classification Act but police have clarified his charge is not in relation to the Christchurch attack itself.

Police said in a statement tonight, at this stage they do not believe the 22-year-old was directly involved in the attack

"We would like to remind people that it is an offence to distribute or possess an objectionable publication [under the Films Videos and Publications Classifications Act 1993], which carries a penalty of imprisonment," police said in a statement.

The live stream video of the shootings in Christchurch has been classified by the Chief Censor's Office as objectionable.

A 28-year-old man remains in custody in relation to Friday's events, charged with murder.

One other person arrested on Friday is facing charges not directly related to Friday's events.

They are in custody and those matters are currently before the court.

A fourth person was arrested, but was not charged with any offences.