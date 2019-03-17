A high-level delegation from Turkey is visiting Christchurch to pay respects to the victims of Friday's terrorist attack.

Vice-president of Turkey Fuat Oktay and the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu have landed in Christchurch and will meet with Foreign Minister Winston Peters tonight.

The visit comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces criticism for reportedly showing video footage of the gunman's rampage on Friday at an election rally in Turkey.

Local elections in Turkey are due to take place at the end of March, and Ahval News reported that Erdogan referred to the manifesto of murder-accused Brenton Tarrant at the rally, which contains references to Turkey and the Ottoman Empire.

Erdogan said Turkish authorities were investigating his visits and his contacts, Global News reported.

The Opposition Republican People's Party responded by calling on the country's broadcasting watchdog to prevent the broadcast of rallies that feature hate speech, Ahval News reported.

Turkey has sought to take a global leadership role in the Muslim faith, and before leaving Turkey for New Zealand, Oktay urged the global community to act against anti-Muslim ideology, xenophobia, radicalism and racism.

"Taking effective precautions against issues linked to anti-Muslim ideology has become more than just an obligation, it has become vital. The international community must undertake responsibility in this regard," Oktay told the Daily Sabah.

It may be considered unusual to visit so soon after Friday's terrorist attack, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed the visit.

Three Turkish citizens were injured in Friday's shootings, a spokeswoman for the Turkish Embassy said.

The delegation plans to spend two days in Christchurch, Peters said in a statement.

"They will meet members of the Muslim community, take an opportunity to lay flowers and wreaths, and meet government representatives."

Tarrant had travelled to Turkey multiple times as well as nearby countries Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary.

Tarrant has been charged with one count of murder, but further charges are expected.