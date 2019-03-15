Tauranga's Barter Barber Sam Dowdall will make his way to Christchurch this weekend to offer a friendly ear for people left reeling after the terrorist attack which claimed the lives of 49 people.

The intrepid barber travels around the country raising awareness around suicide and depression, asking men to open up about mental health over a haircut.

Dowdall will head to Dunedin tonight for a "Barber Battle" where he will talk to fellow barbers about how they can help in encouraging men to open up about their feelings.

He will then make his way to Christchurch where he plans to spend a week visiting places and barbers around the CBD offering a free haircut and an ear to listen.

"Post Traumatic Stress can affect us a bit further on than the immediate now," he said.

"It is not about trying to fix anybody but starting healthy conversations."

Dowdall said the people of Christchurch were already trying to overcome the tragedy of the earthquake and now were trying to come to terms with another tragedy.

"It is just so much to put on top of people who are already trying to heal," he said. "We need to take a proactive approach."



Where to get help

- Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

- Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

- Youthline: 0800 376 633, Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

- Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

- Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

- Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

- Samaritans 0800 726 666

- If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.