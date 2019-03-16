They are fathers, mothers, grandparents, daughters and sons.

They are refugees, immigrants and New-Zealand born.

They are Kiwis.

These are the names of those who have died or are missing after the Christchurch act of terror.

Mucad Ibrahim.

Mucad Ibrahim, 3

Mucid's brother, Abdi Ibrahim, has said no-one had seen him since the shooting. He was at the Al Noor mosque with his family.

Abdi was able to get out of the mosque while their father pretended he was dead.

The family have been to Christchurch Hospital and looked through a list of injured people there in an attempt to find Mucid, to no avail.

"We're most likely thinking he's one of the people who has died at the mosque ... at this stage everyone's saying he's dead," Abdi told Stuff.

"It's been pretty tough, a lot of people are ringing me asking if you need help. It's been hard at the moment, [we've] never dealt with this."

Mucad was "energetic, playful and liked to smile and laugh a lot.

Abdullahi Dirie, 4

Abdulrahman Hashi, 60, a preacher at Dar Al Hijrah Mosque in Minneapolis, told The Washington Post his 4-year-old nephew was among those killed.

He received a phone call Friday morning from his brother-in-law Adan Ibrahin Dirie, who was also in the hospital with gunshot wounds. Four of his children escaped unharmed, but the youngest, Abdullahi, was killed.

The family had fled Somalia in the mid-1990s as refugees and resettled in New Zealand.

"You cannot imagine how I feel," Hashi said.

"He was the youngest in the family. This is a problem of extremism. Some people think the Muslims in their country are part of that, but these are innocent people."

12-year-old boy

Heba Sami, whose father was shot and injured protecting his children, told Gulf News that she lost five family friends, including a 12-year-old boy, in the attack.

Sayyad Milne

Sayyad Milne, 14

Sayyad's father has spoken through tears of his "brave little soldier", who died at the Al Noor Mosque.

The Year 10 Cashmere High School was at the mosque with his mother and friends. He attends every Friday.

His father John Milne told NZME through tears: "I've lost my little boy, he's just turned 14. I'll get it together again.

"I haven't heard officially yet that he's actually passed but I know he has because he was seen.

"[I'm] keeping it together and tears are helping. people are helping. Just by being here, it is helping."

He said he was told Sayyad was lying on the floor in the mosque, bleeding from the lower parts of his body.

He said Sayyad was a keen football player.

"I remember him as my baby who i nearly lost when he was born. Such a struggle he's had throughout all his life. he's been unfairly treated but he's risen above that and he's very brave. A brave little soldier. It's so hard ... to see him just gunned down by someone who didn't care about anyone or anything.

"I know where he is. I know he's at peace."

Milne said he has been carrying around a sign in Christchurch which reads "everyone love everyone"

The principal of Cashmere High was going to visit the family soon.

"The community is shattered," Milne said.

"The Muslim community just don't know what to do, where to go, what's happened. They're finding it very hard to accept but there is so much support from so many different people, people who aren't Muslim. Support across the board.

"But we are the most beautiful city rising out of the dust. We will go forward. this won't bring us down. It will make us even stronger. United we stand, divided we fall ... the city is going to be a symbol of what it can do after it has been hit and hit and hit."

Milne's other son usually went to the mosque but was on a school trip. His twin sister was at school when it happened.

Naeem Rashid

Khaled Mustafa and son Hamza, 16

The Syrian refugees reportedly only arrived in New Zealand only a few months ago.

Khaled died at the Al Noor Mosque while his son Hamza is missing. Another son, Zaid, 13 is in Christchurch Hospital where he underwent a six-hour operation last night, Syrian Solidarity New Zealand spokesman Ali Akil told Stuff.

Naeem Rashid & son Talha, 21

Naeem reportedly died at Christchurch Hospital, after he tried to wrestle the gun from the shooter at the Al Noor mosque. His son Tahla was also shot and killed.

Naeem was from Pakistan, where he worked at a bank before moving to Christchurch to work as a teacher.

His brother-in-law Dr Khursheed Alam confirmed to ARY News that the pair had been killed in the attack.

Ansi Karippakulam Alibava, 25

Alibava, a 25-year-old woman originally from India, is among the missing.

Vora Ramiz, 28

Ramiz is among the missing.

Farhaj Ashan, 30

Farhaj Ahsan, 30

Ashan, 30, left the Christchurch home he shares with wife Insha Aziz, his 3-year-old daughter and 7-month-old son on Friday morning for prayer.

"I do not know where my son is," his father Mohammad Sayeeduddin told the Herald from his home in Hyderabad, India.

"I have been in contact with his wife Insha in New Zealand since it happened and we don't know anything.

"Please bring me good news on my son."

Ashan is a software engineer who did his master's degree at the University of Auckland in 2010 before settling in Christchurch.

Friends supporting Ashan's wife at the couple's Christchurch home said she was not accepting he was among the dead in the mosque.

Mojammel Hoq, 30

Hoq, from Bangladesh, is among the missing, a friend told the Herald.

He has been in Christchurch for over two years studying dentistry.

Atta Elayyan

Atta Elayyan, 33

A national futsal player is among the dead, according to Stuff.

Born in Kuwait, Elayyan, a goalkeeper, recently became a father and was a popular member of the Christchurch tech industry. He was a director and shareholder of a company called LWA Solutions.

The Futsal Focus Facebook page said he was having surgery.

Syed Jahandad Ali

Syed Jahandad Ali, 34

Ali's wife Amna Ali, currently in Pakistan, last spoke to her husband on Friday morning while having breakfast.

One of his colleagues told her they left work at 1pm on Friday to head to the Al Noor Mosque, Stuff reported.

She had not heard from her husband since. She had spoken to friends and others but was not getting any information about his whereabouts.

Hussain Al-Umari, 36

Al-Umari's parents Janna Ezat and Hazim Al-Umari have said they last spoke to their son on Thursday night.

They fear he is among the dead at the Al Noor mosque where he regularly attends Friday prayers.

The family immigrated to New Zealand from the United Arab Emirates in 1997.

Hazim Al-Umari told Newshub he did not attend the mosque and he advised his son not to go "because it's not safe".

Hussain worked in the tourism industry until he lost his job recently.

Osama Adnan

Osama Adnan, 37

Adnan is of Egyptian origin and among the missing.

His colleague tweeted an appeal and said he hoped Osama would "show up soon" and make a "full recovery".

Kamel Darwish, 39

Zuhair Darwish was standing at the Deans Ave cordon by the Al Noor Mosque on Friday pleading for any information about his brother, father of three Kamel Darwish, who attended the mosque during the shooting.

He was seen saying to officers in TVNZ footage: "He's been missing since 1.30 and we know nothing about it. I came to the mosque and they told me go to the hospital.

"We've been waiting at the hospital since then, nobody even at the hospital wants to give us the names, we don't have any information, nobody tells us anything."

Haroon Mahmood, 41

Haroon Mahmood, 40

Mahmood was at the Al Noor mosque and hasn't been heard from since.

A friend told the Herald he had just finished his PhD at Lincoln University.

Husne Ara Parvin, 42

Husne Ara Parvin, 42

Parvin was shot when she tried to save her wheelchair-bound husband Farid Uddin, according to a relative.

Her nephew Mahfuz Chowdhury, who lives in Bangladesh where Parvin is from, said he heard about her death from relatives in New Zealand, according to Bangladesh newspaper BDnews24.

The couple had been at the Al Noor Mosque, which has two sections – one for men and the other for women.

"Khala (aunt) went to the women's section of the mosque after leaving her paralysed husband at the men's section on a wheelchair," said Chowdhury.

"She came out when she heard gunshots. She died on the spot as she approached the men's section to save her husband.

Farid survived the attack as others in the mosque took him out to safety when the shooting began, he said. The couple have a daughter.

Police had informed the family about Parvin's death, Mahfuz said.

Mohammad Imran Kahn, 47

Kahn is thought to have died at the Linwood Mosque.

A friend said he owned two restaurants in Christchurch, including the Indian Grill.

Amjad Hamid, 57

Amjad Hamid, 57

The heart doctor moved to New Zealand from Palestine because they wanted a better future.

Hamid hasn't been seen since Friday and his family believe the Hawera Hospital doctor is dead.

His wife Hanan said she and her husband emigrated to Christchurch 23 years ago.

"It's terrible ... we were hoping to find a better future for us and for the children we were planning to have."

She described her 57-year-old husband as a "very kind man", but struggled to say more.

"It's hard to talk about him."

The elder of the couple's two sons, 22-year-old Husam Hamid, said family had checked hospitals and with police but there had been no sign of his dad since the mass shootings began.

Amjad Hamid was known to go to the mosque to pray on Fridays.

"At first I thought he went to the Linwood mosque but he was most likely to have been in the Deans Ave mosque as he mostly goes to that one ... we are presuming that he is dead, but we don't know."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Hamid was a consultant in cardiorespiratory integrated specialist services at Canterbury District Health Board for 20 years, but his son said he had recently taken up a role in cardiology at Hawera Hospital in south Taranaki.

He rotated three weeks working at the hospital with three weeks at his Christchurch home, Husam Hamid said.

Family had gathered to support each other, but it was tough.

"This is meant to be a safe country. New Zealand is changing forever."

His mother was "struggling", he said.

"My mum, she loves him so much."

Youngest son, Mohammed Hamid, 20, said they had checked everywhere but his dad couldn't be found.

"We believe he's dead."

He told the Herald he only wanted to say one thing about his father and what had happened yesterday.

"I just really loved my dad."

Abdelfattah Qasem, 59

The Muslim Association's former secretary, who was born in Palestine, has not been seen since a gunman entered the Al Noor Mosque.

Stuff spoke to people who were in the mosque during the shooting and saw him gravely injured.

Linda Armstrong, 65

A friend told the Herald that Armstrong died in the arms of a lady who was shot in the arm and survived at Linwood Mosque.

The friend said Armstrong always took people into her home and was kind.

"She was like a child about everything. She was so happy. She was always excited to do a good deed. She was happy to do it."

She sponsored a boy from Bangladesh.

Ali Elmadani, 66

Elmadani was born in Palestine.

His wife, Nuha Assad, has not heard from him since he went to the Al Noor mosque to pray.

"I asked people on the street if I could use their phone," she told Stuff.

"I called my husband and he didn't pick up, but I'm sure he didn't want his phone at the mosque."

Haji-Daoud Nabi, 71

Haji-Daoud Nabi, 71

Nabi ran the Afghan Association and was inside the Al Noor Mosque at the time of the shooting.

The 71-year-old was a refugee from Afghanistan and is thought to have died inside.

His son Omar Nabi went to court Saturday, where the man charged with murder appeared.

He described the killing as a "cowardice act".

"I need closure on this," Nabi said.

"It's outrageous to me. This is. It a good feeling man.

"Forty-nine people got killed - kids and grown ups shot in the back while praying. It is a cowardly act."

Lilik Abdul Hamid

Lilik Abdul Hamid

A Facebook appeal was issued for Hamid.

"A friend of one struggle... has passed away in New Zealand... the victim of NZ animal terrorist,' a relative wrote on Facebook.

"All Muslims are grieving and pray for you."

Ashraf Ali

Alie, originally from Fiji, is among the dead.

"We went to school together," his friend Abdul Qayyum told Daily Mail Australia.

They were meant to go to a gathering in their home country in a few weeks.

Qayyum said he will always remember his quiet friend's laugh.

"There was a game we used to play called Last Card.

"Every time I saw him I called him last card and when he saw me he called me last card."