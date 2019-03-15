KEY POINTS:

• 49 confirmed dead in 'terrorist' shootings at two Christchurch mosques

• Seven died at Linwood, 41 at mosque near Hagley Park.

• The Queen and Donald Trump have both shared messages of support for NZ and the people of Christchurch.

• Vigils around New Zealand are being held today to honour the victims of the attack.

• Four-year-old flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland with critical injuries.

• Four people initially arrested, including one woman.

• Events around the country have been cancelled today, including Polyfest in Auckland.

• Man, 28 due in court today charged with murder.

• One of the gunmen livestreamed shooting at Al Noor Mosque in chilling 17-min video.



New Zealand is in mourning after the deadly massacre at two Christchurch mosques. Join us for live updates as the country comes to grips with the tragedy.

