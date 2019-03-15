KEY POINTS:

• 49 confirmed dead in 'terrorist' shootings at two Christchurch mosques

• Seven died at Linwood, 41 at mosque near Hagley Park

• Four people initially arrested, including one woman

• Man, 28 due in court today charged with murder

• One of the gunmen livestreamed shooting at Al Noor Mosque in chilling 17-min video



New Zealand is in mourning after the deadly massacre at two Christchurch mosques. Join us for live updates as the country comes to grips with the tragedy.