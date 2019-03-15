KEY POINTS:
• 49 confirmed dead in 'terrorist' shootings at two Christchurch mosques
• Seven died at Linwood, 41 at mosque near Hagley Park
• Four people initially arrested, including one woman
• Man, 28 due in court today charged with murder
• One of the gunmen livestreamed shooting at Al Noor Mosque in chilling 17-min video
New Zealand is in mourning after the deadly massacre at two Christchurch mosques. Join us for live updates as the country comes to grips with the tragedy.
