A survivor of today's Al Noor Mosque massacre has given a rattled interview outside Christchurch Hospital, describing the moment his friend was gunned down as his three children fled from the terrorist's gunfire.

Khaled Al-Nobani described the chaotic bloody scenes inside the Al Noor Mosque as a man entered with two rifles, one a "pump action", and "started shooting everyone".

"This guy, this terrorist guy, stand maybe two minutes. After that he as shooting everyone, everyone - young people, old woman," Al-Nobani said.

"He shot the first one on the gate, two people in the corridor, and go inside started shooting everyone.

Advertisement

"I leave through a door, break the gate and start taking the kids first. My friends help."

Al-Nobani said out on the street he saw a friend of his and his 5-year-old daughter were just approaching to pray.

"He is in the hospital, she is in the hospital," he said.

A horrific scene of the shooter gunning down a father as his three children fled towards Al-Nobani, was also described.

"He [gunman] also go on the street, the main road, between park and the mosque and he is shooting at my friend," he said.

"And when his kids runs away, he [the gunman] shot him as well. I come and get the kids. Some Kiwi come to help us."

Al-Nobani was also very unhappy about the response time of police.

"The police also took 20 minutes to come. We are in the middle of the city," he said angrily.

"The middle of Christchurch - 20 minutes the police took to come. There was no traffic about. You need two minute [maximum] response."

Al-Nobani said two of his friends had already passed away, one a refugee from Syria with four kids and a wife.

The survivor of the Al Noor Mosque said he has more than 10 "close friends" in Christchurch Hospital tonight.

"We have more than 30 people pass away. I go outside, I touch the people. I put him in the car, I take my car and bring two people in here [Christchurch Hospital]. One girl I think she is from Fiji and one man from Iraq," he said.

Al-Nobani said the gunman had been "talking bad words, and played music, and called some friends as well" as he opened fire on the mosque's members.