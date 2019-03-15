There are concerns for the wellbeing of a missing student who was last seen five days ago.

In a media statement this afternoon, police asked for the public's help to find Guoquan Wu, who is also known as Laurence Wu.

The 22-year-old was last seen about 1.40pm on Sunday at St Lukes Liquor Centre, in Sainsbury Rd, St Lukes, Auckland.

He described as 178cm tall, of medium build with short black hair and brown eyes. He also wears black glasses.

Police found Wu's vehicle - a Grey Hyundai Santa Fe with registration number GSE162 - at Piha Beach car park on Marine Parade on Tuesday. The car was found following an aerial and ground search.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or had any contact with Wu since Sunday, they said.

"We also want to hear from anyone who saw his Hyundai Santa Fe vehicle between Sunday and Tuesday."

Anyone with information should call Sergeant Tania Kingi on 021 1910 895. Mandarin speakers could call Justin Zeng on 021 1910 463.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.