A pedestrian has died after being struck by a train in Takanini.

Southern train services in Auckland are disrupted after the incident next to The Warehouse in Walters Rd. The tracks are currently closed in both directions.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said they were called to an incident at 8.12am this morning.

Auckland Transport said all Southern Line services will be starting and terminating at Homai.

Commuters are asked to use bus services between Homai and Papakura.

Due to an emergency services incident near Takanini, all Southern Line services will be starting and terminating at Homai. The remainder of the network is unaffected. Please use bus services between Homai and Papakura. We will have more details shortly. pic.twitter.com/RPa6RuMnFD — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) March 13, 2019

The remainder of the network is unaffected.

14/03/19 05:49: Traffic incident in Morrinsville . 1 patient. No transport. https://t.co/YtbaKIdGh9 — St John (@StJohnAlerts) March 13, 2019

Meanwhile a car has been struck by a train at State Highway 26 near Morrinsville.

A single ambulance from Morrinsonvile attended the crash at 5.59am.

One person was treated for minor injuries.